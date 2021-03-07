BENTON, La. - A 40-year-old Benton woman was killed in a fatal crash early Sunday morning.
State police said the accident happened on Louisiana Highway 162 west of Linton Road. The victim was identified as Melissa Lawrence.
Troopers say an SUV, driven by Juwan Wells, 23, of Shreveport was traveling westbound when the vehicle cross the centerline in a curve and struck an eastbound van head-on.
Wells and the driver of the van sustained moderate injuries.
Lawrence, who was a passenger in the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said Wells' impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.