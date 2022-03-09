BATON ROUGE, La. - The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday approved its funding request to the Legislature that mirrors the one offered by Gov. John Bel Edwards: a $1,500 pay raise for teachers and a standstill budget for public schools.
The request is due to the Legislature by March 15, the day after lawmakers begin the 2022 regular session.
The spending plan finances textbooks, school supplies and other operations for the 2022-23 school year.
Lawmakers can accept or deny the plan but cannot change it.
