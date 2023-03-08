BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's top school board Tuesday agreed to ask the Legislature to pay all public school teachers an extra $2,000 and to pay $1,000 on top of that to those who are highly effective or who work in high-needs schools.
The proposal, pitched by State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley, breezed through the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and is expected to be finalized Wednesday and sent to state lawmakers by March 15.
Part of the plan – $2,000 pay raises – would be across-the-board and mirrors the proposal spelled out by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
But offering $1,000 pay hikes to select teachers is sure to spark controversy, since both the governor and the state's two teacher unions traditionally oppose such measures amid concerns about fairness.
Last month an education task force recommended that BESE back the $2,000 teacher pay hikes but also requested an $80 million hike in state aid for public schools.
Brumley's blueprint does not include the $80 million request.
It urges lawmakers to pursue that path if, as expected, the Revenue Estimating Conference recognizes more money when it meets in May.
The 2023 regular session begins on April 10.
