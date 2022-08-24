BATON ROUGE, La. - Early childhood education advocates won a surprise victory Tuesday when the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to adopt new early learning standards for young children despite criticism that the benchmarks are politicized.
The revisions won approval from BESE on a 8-2 vote over opposition from state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and board president Jim Garvey, who said the changes needed more work.
The new goals apply to how teachers, parents and others should expect youngsters up to age 5 to progress in early literacy, cognitive and physical development.
Specific standards are spelled out for each age, and the changes would take the place of guidelines put in place in 2013.
Opposed were Garvey of Metairie and Michael Melerine of Shreveport.
