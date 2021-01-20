WINNFIELD, La. -- Life in one Winn Parish home may be getting a lot more hectic. There could soon be two politicians in the family, and both would be very high profile.
“I fundamentally believe in the ability and potential of every student in the state of Louisiana to succeed, given the proper tools to do so," said Shelly McFarland, a candidate for the District 4 seat on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
McFarland wants to make sure students get those proper tools, adding, “I believe I have unique set of skills and I think that would make me invaluable as a BESE member.”
That includes being a mother of school aged children, an owner of multiple businesses and the wife of state Rep. Jack McFarland.
“If elected, Mrs. McFarland would not be the only member of BESE married to another elected official. Ashley Ellis is a member of BESE and her husband, Friday Ellis, is the new mayor of Monroe. So, you would have two power couples that have a pair in BESE from both sides of north Louisiana," said political analyst Jeremy Alford.
“It is very unique," agreed McFarland.
As for potentially having two politicians in the family, McFarland said, “We’re a team. We work together. I think he is a stellar representative. I think he represents the people of his district very well, and I have always, and will continue to support him.”
And McFarland said support is a two-way street as she tests the political waters.
“He tries his best to coach me, and when I’m feeling a little anxious, he talks me down," McFarland said.
So, what makes her anxious?
“I’m just not a politician,” said McFarland. “I have always been a worker, a hard worker, and make things happen from the sidelines. Jack has always been that figure, a public figure.”
But if she is victorious, she may have to get used to that.
“To have more women represented on BESE would certainly be a welcome change," McFarland said.
One potential problem: her husband is sponsoring a gas tax bill to attack a backlog of infrastructure projects in Louisiana. That is sure to generate controversy in the next legislative session and some have already written it could cause McFarland problems in her BESE campaign.
“I expected it,” she said. "But it did not make me mad.
"I think anyone who does that needs to tread carefully,” said Alford. "The last thing you want to do is look like you’re attacking someone’s husband or someone’s wife.”
“In politics, especially in campaigns, what I have found is there are a lot of up days and a lot of down days," McFarland said.
To make sure she does not get too down, she leans on her husband and keeps her eyes on the prize.
“If I can help one child — or every child in the state — that is my goal," said McFarland.
One thing McFarland is passionate about is the Jump Start program, which aligns K-12 students with career goals.
“Not everybody wants to go to college and college is not for everyone,” she said. “And this gives the kids some education and some training to go to work.”
-----
Recently announced as a BESE opponent for McFarland, is Shreveport attorney Michael Melerine, who works in the law firm of Seabaugh & Sepulvado, and Cassandra H. Williams of Bossier City, an assistant professor of special education at LSU-Shreveport.