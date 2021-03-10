SHREVEPORT, La. -- In January, Shelly McFarland was the only announced candidate for the open District 4seat on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Since then, the field got crowded, with a total of five candidates – three from Shreveport-Bossier City.
They include: educator Cassie Williams, attorney Michael Melerine and former state Sen. John Milkovich.
All want to be the next representative on the BESE Board. Why?
"The fact we are not providing an equitable education for every student is something I really want to push for, because that is the ultimate goal. That should always be the ultimate goal for everyone," Williams said.
“If we can get kids, when they get out of high school to feel like they accomplished something, to feel like they’re ready to go out into society and be contributing members,” said Mellerine. "Things like that are just as important as a letter grade.”
“We need some people with the guts and backbone to stand up and say, look we’re taking you on,” said Milkovich. "It is time for the students, parents and teachers to be winning this battle.”
“This is kind of a natural move for someone like John Milkovich, who is passionate about education policy,” said political analyst Jeremy Alford. "He was never quite happy with the way the administration at the Department of Education was carrying out its mission.”
“We’ve had some success with students, parent and teachers,” said Milkovich. "But those successes have been achieved in spite of the Baton Rouge bureaucracy, not because of it.”
Milkovich contends a "common core cartel" took over BESE a decade ago, eliminating traditional values. That's something he wants to restore.
Melerine said there are no quick fixes to propel Louisiana education on an upwards trajectory.
“The process is slow,” Melerine said. "It is like turning a giant ship. It is not easy, it is not quick, but it needs to be done.”
“Literacy rates is one of the greatest things that holds our state back,” added Melerine. "If we can improve literacy in young kids, the dividends will not only be short term, they will be long term as well.”
Williams has some targeted ideas for improving Louisiana’s education ranking such as an early education initiative.
“With initiatives like PreK-3, we are improving our early childhood educational outcomes, which will put us closer, if not above proficiency, when we are being assessed," Williams said.
Williams said her underlying reason for seeking the BESE seat is to help the kids.
“This isn’t political for me,” Williams said. “I’m not looking at this as a political steppingstone, I’m just for BESE. I just want to be here for the teachers, for the students. I’m a teacher for the teachers.”
Melerine is focused on making sure kids can navigate in the world after high school, whether it is college or a job. As such, he is not that concerned with rankings, but knows they provide a means to an end.
“Those short-term goals and rankings set the benchmarks and show things such as literacy rate,” Melerine explained. "Proficiency in math — those are necessary in order to have those long-term goals.”
Finally, Milkovich wants to secure the future for students and more.
“The next generation of leaders is in our schools right now. So, we are really fighting the battle of the classroom. We’re fighting the battle for America’s future, for Louisiana’s future," Milkovich said.
“Regionally it is shaping up to be an interesting race,” Alford said. "The more people you have in a race, it adds a little bit of uncertainty to the process.”
The fifth candidate for the BESE Board is Winn Parish school teacher Cody Whittaker. KTBS-3 News was unable to connect with him for this report.