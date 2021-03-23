BATON ROUGE, La. -- Social distancing requirements in Louisiana classrooms have been lessened from six to three feet.
Board of Elementary and Secondary Education President Sandy Holloway approved the revision Tuesday in response to updated guidance issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's effective immediately.
The CDC updated its K-12 school guidance to reflect the latest science on physical distance between students in classrooms. The CDC now recommends that, with universal masking, students should maintain a distance of at least three feet in classroom settings.
"Louisiana’s education leaders are committed to ensuring a safe and productive learning environment as we move incrementally toward the restoration of normal classroom and school operations," said Holloway. "As research and information related to COVID-19 mitigation continues to evolve, we will continue working to align policies with the latest recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health and CDC as necessary and appropriate."
The policy passed by BESE in July 2020 that established the statewide standards included a provision that appropriate revisions may be made based on updated recommendations issued by the CDC or the LDH. Holloway’s approval of the revisions, by emergency rule under interim authority, is scheduled to be ratified by the full Board at its next regular meeting on April 21. The emergency rule may be viewed here.