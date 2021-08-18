BATON ROUGE, La. - A rowdy meeting of Louisiana's top school board ended abruptly Wednesday morning when opponents of face masks for public schools refused repeated pleas to put on masks and follow other rules.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted 8-2 to adjourn, which means a debate face mask opponents hoped for on who has the final say on any school safety mandates did not take place.
Moments before BESE President Sandy Holloway implored the crowd to let the board conduct its business in an orderly fashion.
Ronnie Morris, a BESE member who lives in Baton Rouge, did the same and warned the group that the planned public hearing on the merits of face masks for students would be derailed unless order was restored.
'It's your call," Morris said.
Holly Boffy, a board member who lives in Lafayette, made the motion to adjourn.
The only "no" votes were cast by Jim Garvey, the longest serving BESE member who lives in Metairie and Michael Melerine, the newest member and a Shreveport resident.
Both earlier indicated that they wanted to have a discussion on whether Gov. John Bel Edwards' order that students wear face masks was the final word or if BESE should have the final say, as Attorney General Jeff Landry said in an opinion issued earlier this month.
The gathering, unlike any at BESE in the past two decades, took place amid skyrocketing cases of the delta variant in Louisiana, which is a national leader in the unenviable category.
Medical experts have said that, without a mask mandate, schools could become the site of major outbreaks of the coronavirus, especially since children younger than 12 cannot take the vaccine.
Earlier in the morning a BESE staff member announced that, because of the governor's order, the large number of spectators without face masks would be removed if they did not comply with the order.
That sparked angry chants of "No More Masks" from the crowd while BESE was in another room in executive session to evaluate state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley.
The outburst was led by the Rev. Tony Spell, who has been embroiled in controversy off and on for months because of his repeated defiance of anti-coronavirus rules.
'They can't arrest all of us," Spell said at one point
"The only lawbreakers are those demanding that we put a face mask on," he said.
Despite the warning there was no wholesale removal of those without masks from the crowded hearing room, which has a capacity of 274.
A State Police official said one spectator was removed for disorderly conduct.
No action was taken to remove the maskless.
A likely debate on who has the final say over mandatory face masks for public school students sparked a heavy turnout Wednesday at the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Attorney General Jeff Landry on Aug. 6 issued an opinion that says BESE, not Gov. John Bel Edwards, has the last word on whether Louisiana's roughly 700,000 students are required to wear face coverings.
Edwards disputed Landry's opinion and said he clearly has the authority to mandate masks during a public health emergency.
BESE added Landry's opinion to its agenda, which raises the possibility the board may try to enact a policy that says the state's 69 school districts are the decision makers on face masks.
Dozens of citizens have packed the state auditorium where BESE is meeting, many not wearing masks.
A BESE staff member announced that face masks are required, and noted that officials have opened an overflow room for spectators to follow the proceedings.
However, there were virtually no takers when face masks were offered, and no action to remove the maskless from the meeting room.
A total of 64 GOP House members sent a letter to BESE members earlier this week that said BESE has the authority to set safety rules during the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawmakers noted that in June the board said it stances was to allow local school districts to make the call.
"On behalf of parents across our districts, we stand united for BESE control and respect for parental rights in these matters," according to the letter.
After BESE's initial stance Edwards issued his face mask mandate amid skyrocketing rates of the delta variant, which has made Louisiana a national leader for new cases.
Earlier this week the Louisiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a letter that backed the governor's mask rules.
The letter noted that lots of students are not old enough to get the vaccine, state vaccination rates remain low and there is concern that variants could cause more severe diseases.