BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed in high school evaluations, especially since 70% are rated A or B.
But superintendents and an array of school groups said the proposal needs more work, and they acknowledged that if the new rules took effect high school letter grades would plummet.
Jim Garvey, president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, made the motion to delay action on the planned overhaul, which he largely backs.
BESE approved the motion without objection.
The board did endorse establishment of Louisiana's first accountability system for students in kindergarten, first and second grades.
