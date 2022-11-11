BATON ROUGE, La. - Ending months of paralysis, Louisiana’s top school board Thursday soundly rejected state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to toughen how high schools are rated amid fierce opposition from local superintendents.
The vote was three in favor and eight opposed. What had shaped up as a close tally — six votes were needed for approval — fell apart in the end amid complaints about details of the plan, including how academic growth would factor into a school’s letter grade.
The drive for more rigor stemmed in part from the fact that 70% of high schools are rated A and B by the state, which critics called grossly inflated because only 41% of K-8 schools are rated as such. It was also aimed at better preparing students who plan to enter the workforce immediately after high school.
Doris Voitier, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish school district, said the sweeping proposal has too many unanswered questions.
