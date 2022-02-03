BATON ROUGE, La. - In an about face, Louisiana's top school board will end its closed-door policy for reviewing how public schools are rated and open the meetings to the public.
"It just feels like the right thing to do," said Jim Garvey, a Metairie attorney and the new president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
BESE officials said earlier they had been assured by their attorney that the gatherings could be closed to taxpayers because the five-member work group was not a subcommittee but one set up to make suggestions to the full board.
Read more on BESE's plan from the The Advocate.