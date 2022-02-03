BESE Board

Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne, foreground, administers the oath of office to BESE members. From left, Preston Castille, Belinda Davis, Tony Davis, Ashley Ellis, James D. Garvey, Jr., Holly Boffy, Sandy Holloway, Kira Orange Jones, Ronnie Morris, Thomas Roque and Doris Voitier. In the Claiborne Building's Louisiana Purchase Room, Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) meets to map out plans for finding new state superintendent of education Thursday Jan. 16, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. BESE members took oaths of office for new terms, including three new members. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - In an about face, Louisiana's top school board will end its closed-door policy for reviewing how public schools are rated and open the meetings to the public.

"It just feels like the right thing to do," said Jim Garvey, a Metairie attorney and the new president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

BESE officials said earlier they had been assured by their attorney that the gatherings could be closed to taxpayers because the five-member work group was not a subcommittee but one set up to make suggestions to the full board.

Read more on BESE's plan from the The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
0
1
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments