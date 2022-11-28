Best items to buy on Cyber Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Cyber Monday, and sales are expected to top 11 billion dollars. The best discounts are expected to be TVs, laptops, and beauty products.
A huge factor for shoppers and retailers is inflation, which is at a 40 year high. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to cool the economy and bring down spending, putting pressure on retails to sell as much as they can, as fast as they can.
Kristin McGrath an editor from Retailmenot says, "They know their budgets are getting eaten up by their heating bill, their rent, groceries. So the pressure is on, for them to compete with each other and offer the richest deal possible."
To cope with those higher prices shoppers are turning to flexible payment plans. According to one estimate, "buy now pay later" payments increased by 78 percent on Black Friday compared to the previous week.
As for larger purchases this Thursday, Dec. 1, is when appliances are expected to be at their lowest price, averaging about 18 percent off at most retailers.
For what not to buy, you should wait on mattresses and furniture until Presidents Day.