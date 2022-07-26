FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021. O'Rourke raised $32 million in the first half of 2022 in his run for Texas governor, his campaign announced Friday, July 15, 2022, keeping his challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on pace to be one of the nation's most expensive races of November's midterm elections.