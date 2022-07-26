TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas gubernatorial candidate Democrat Beto O’Rourke travels to Texarkana on Wednesday with his Drive for Texas townhall format.
O’Rourke is on a quest to unseat Republican Gov. Greg Abbot with a campaign promise to make Texas an affordable state for families.
His plan is to expand healthcare and lower its cost, invest in better schools and create quality jobs.
O’Rourke set a Texas fundraising record this year with $27.6 million raised from February through June.
The townhall meeting in Texarkana will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Collins Home.