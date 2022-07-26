Election 2022 Texas Governor

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021. O'Rourke raised $32 million in the first half of 2022 in his run for Texas governor, his campaign announced Friday, July 15, 2022, keeping his challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on pace to be one of the nation's most expensive races of November's midterm elections.

 LM Otero - staff, AP

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas gubernatorial candidate Democrat Beto O’Rourke travels to Texarkana on Wednesday with his Drive for Texas townhall format.

O’Rourke is on a quest to unseat Republican Gov. Greg Abbot with a campaign promise to make Texas an affordable state for families.

His plan is to expand healthcare and lower its cost, invest in better schools and create quality jobs.

O’Rourke set a Texas fundraising record this year with $27.6 million raised from February through June.

The townhall meeting in Texarkana will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Collins Home. 

Report a typo on this article
0
1
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments