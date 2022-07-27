TEXARKAN, TEXAS - As part of his "Drive Texas Tour", democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke is trying to garner support in Texarkana.
He hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night at the Collins Home in the 1900 block of Olive Street.
O'Rouke discussed his campaign promise to make Texas an affordable state for families.
His plan includes expanding healthcare, investing in better schools and creating quality jobs.
O'Rouke's stop in Texarkana is just one of 70 events he's planning to cover this summer.