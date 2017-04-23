Beware when paying by card at the pump, another scam is making its way around Louisiana.
It is card skimming, and the scammers behind it are getting all payment information through the gas pump.
The card skimming scam is on the rise - making rounds all over Louisiana.
Authorities say they are seeing more and more victims of card skimming than ever before, and unfortunately, there is no way to tell if a pump has been bugged.
The skimmers are invisible to the eye because they are put inside the pumps.
To combat the problem - a sergeant with the Caddo Sheriff's Office says they are asking owners of gas stations to inspect their gas pumps.
"We are working many many many cases, and we do know that there have been skimmers, and we've recovered some," says, Bobby Herring. "I hate to put the public on nervous about this because these skimmers are inside the pumps. There's absolutely no way that you could tell."
Sergeant Herring says they have removed five skimmers in the last month, and have some of the suspects already in custody. He urges people to call police if they suspect something suspicious while pumping gas.
Card skimming has grown to be such a major problem--- that CSO is teaming up with the secret service, state police, Shreveport and Bossier police, and other agencies across the state to stop the gas pump scam.
"We're having a problem with skimmers here. We saw them for the first time last year, we would find one or two. Now we're seeing it to where it's a serious problem, and it's not just Shreveport, it's all over the state."