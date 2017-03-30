It's tax season and whether you filed your taxes already or not, you should be careful because there's an uptick in scams all across the country and right here in our area. These thieves are all trying to get your money.
Scams around tax time cost victims more than $38 million. There has been more than 1 million people scammed since October 2013, according to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.
And some of the most vulnerable out there are our moms and dads.
"Seniors are such of a trusting generation so this makes them nervous. I think even I would be nervous if the IRS called me saying I owe back taxes," said Mary Alice Rountree, Caddo Council on Aging executive director, adding that call should be a red flag.
"Seniors let me talk to you. Social Security will never call you. The IRS will never call you, and Medicare will never call you. So don't be so trusting. And they're going to try to frighten you. They'll say you need to take care of this payment right away. They'll say this is going to hurt your credit, this is going to hurt your home," Rountree said.
Here's how you can protect yourself: Don't let the convincing voice on the other end of the line tempt you into giving out your personal information or your credit card or checking account information. You should just hang up the phone and avoid becoming a victim in anyway because again, the IRS will not call you, text you or email you.
That's just not how they do business. They only send letters - but even then - Rountree says double check those letters.
"And then before you call, have someone check out that 1-800 number and make sure that you're calling the IRS," she said.
Andy Fisher with the Better Business Bureau says it's not just people pretending to be the IRS that you should watch out for. "But there are tax preparers out there that you should be careful about."
Fisher says you can go through the Better Business Bureaus website to check out any licensed tax preparer in northwest and north central Louisiana.
Here's a red flags he says you should watch for: "If they offer you some type of money in the front, or they will collect your taxes for you and send them to you."
And there's at least one confirmed case in our area for this type of scam with a tax preparer.
"They said she owed $1,500. They told her to write a check and that they would send it to the IRS. She didn't owe $1,500. They got something like $11,000 back on her tax return," Fisher said.
But it's not just senior citizens who's at risk. Anyone could fall victim to thieves trying to steal your tax return money or any of your personal information. And around tax season is peak scamming time so beware.
If you get a phone call demanding payment, hang up. Don't give out any information.
Call the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at *800) 366-4484 for any phone call that might be from an IRS impersonator.
And if you receive a text or email about tax information, do not give any information to them. Call the IRS at (800) 829-1040 where IRS workers are waiting to help you.