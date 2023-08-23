TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Commission on Jail Standards found the Bi-State Jail non-compliant on Aug. 1 following the escape of two inmates in July.
The jail’s non-compliant status will be removed after passing a later inspection.
Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal did not return calls or messages left seeking comment on non-compliance.
Inmates Wayde Land and J.C. Kirby escaped the Bi-State at 3 a.m. on July 7. Three jailers were terminated after surveillance video showed no face-to-face check, which is required every hour.
Land was found and arrested in Austin, Texas on July 17. Kirby has not been located.
Anyone knowing Kirby’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903-798-3149.