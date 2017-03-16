NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Authorities say two people were killed after a pickup truck traveling the wrong direction on a busy central Arkansas bridge crashed into a bicyclist.
North Little Rock police say both the bicyclist and the driver of the truck were killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash on the Main Street bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River and connects downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.
Sgt. Brian Dedrick says the collision on the bridge happened shortly after the pickup driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash a few blocks away. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mSvtXq ) that the truck driver was ejected from his vehicle in the crash.
The Main Street bridge was closed for hours following the crash.