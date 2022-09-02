TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
First, the Camaro struck another vehicle turning into a HealthCARE Express. Then the Camaro continued traveling into the parking lot of a Road Runner gas station where it struck Simpson who was riding his bicycle. The Camaro also struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
Simpson was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Only minor injuries were reported of those in the vehicles.
According to TxDOT, these accidents involving bicyclists sadly claimed the lives of 92 people in 2021.
These types of bicycle and pedestrian-related accidents have created the urgency of TxDOT to launch their ‘Be Safe. Drive Smart’ campaign running Sept. 2 through Sept. 15.