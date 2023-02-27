BATON ROUGE, La. -- A public bid opening is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Baton Rouge for the Jimmie Davis Bridge design-build project.
Plans include building a four-lane bridge over the Red River next to the current two-lane bridge, which would be rehabilitated and made into a linear park for bicyclists and pedestrians. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials have estimated cost of the project to exceed $150 million.
The project also includes completion of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway intersection and improvements to the Brookshire Arena Drive access.
DOTD bid the project last year but only received one proposal so it was put out to bids again.