BATON ROUGE, La. - A House committee has approved changes that impacted a landmark sentencing law aimed at pulling Louisiana from the top of incarceration rates, but only after amending the measure to relieve critics fears that the law would be undercut.
The move on House Bill 365 relieved supporters of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Act of 2017 who worried that the new makeup of the criminal justice panel foreshadowed an effort by some conservative legislators to gut the bipartisan package in light of rising crime rates. HB365 was advanced to the full House Wednesday without objection but only after the amendments were attached.
“It sent a message to the reform side and to the rollback crowd that this committee is right down the middle,” said Will Harrell, senior public policy counsel for Voice of the Experienced, a New Orleans-based group that represents current and former incarcerated persons.
