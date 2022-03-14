WASHINGTON – Biden administration announced Monday $409.3 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states to modernize and electrify America’s buses, make bus systems and routes more reliable, and improve their safety.
The grants support modernizing and improving the most widespread form of transit in America and will help dozens of communities buy new-technology and electric buses, such as electric buses, that reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, promote cleaner air, and help address the climate crisis.
According to a news release from the Department of Transportation, grant totaling $1.9 million is headed to the City of Shreveport and SporTran.
The grant will improve bus stops by adding shelters and infrastructure that improve accessibility. The upgrades will enhance safety for riders, better accommodate passenger transfers between buses and attract new riders in the Shreveport-Bossier service area.
“Our mission is to keep improving public transit in Shreveport-Bossier,” states SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington. “This accessibility improvement grant for our bus stops and shelters is a great addition to our current initiatives like OnDemand and Zero Fare that remove the barriers to ridership for our community.”
SporTran Chief Financial Officer Alan Bright says the group hopes new bus shelters will attract more riders by making city buses more convenient.
This year, Shreveport has seen a sharp increase in ridership from last year. A pilot program making bus rides free has been a major contributor. Rising gas prices will likely grow that number.
There are over 900 bus stops in the city and around 100 have shelters. Now, the city hopes to add another 100 to the most frequent stops.