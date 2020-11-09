SHREVEPORT, La - A Biden Administration is likely to have an impact on industry in Louisiana.
Potential new regulations from Washington could have several effects on two of Louisiana’s major employers, the chemical industry and oil industry.
Jobs could also be impacted according to an analysis by a Louisiana based business expert Michelle Seiler Tucker.
"The Biden Administration is moving more toward an alternative fuel solution and they want to get away from fossil fuel," Tucker told Hometown Productions. "That's a huge impact on Louisiana, because Louisiana supplies over 20 percent of the nation's oil. The Louisiana oil market was already at an all time low. Already employees are suffering, have lost their jobs, have decreased pay. They're already suffering, so if we move more toward an alternative solution then employees are going to lose their jobs, which, again, when employees lose jobs, what happens? They stop spending."
Tucker also says that small businesses could be affected by additional regulations. They could suffer from job losses or even going out of business.