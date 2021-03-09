...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...
Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:00 AM CST Tuesday the pool stage was 184.8 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 172 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
8:00 AM CST Tuesday was 184.8 feet.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to a crest of 185.5 feet
Friday morning.
* Impact...Expect bankfull conditions to continue on Bayou Bodcau
below the lake and on Red Chute Bayou through the end of March.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in
Louisiana...Arkansas...
Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and
Columbia
County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...
Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.
Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn.
* Until Friday morning.
* At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 14 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:00 AM CST Tuesday was 17.0 feet.
* Forecast...The lower Bayou Dorcheat is expected to fall below
flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 12.7 feet
Sunday morning.
* Impact...Minor flooding to diminish through Wednesday and end
Thursday afternoon.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in
Louisiana...Arkansas...
Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and
Columbia
County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...
Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.
Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:00 AM CST Tuesday the pool stage was 143.7 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
8:00 AM CST Tuesday was 144.2 feet.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to fall to 142.6 feet Sunday
morning.
* Impact...Minor flooding to diminish through this upcoming weekend.
&&
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a major disaster declaration for Louisiana because of last month's icy weather, a move that frees up federal recovery assistance for certain parishes.
The winter storms knocked out power and water across parts of Louisiana for up to a week. Biden's disaster declaration covers Feb. 11 through 19.
Federal aid will be available across 23 parishes, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans for property losses and other assistance for individuals and businesses. Other dollars will be available to state and local government agencies for their emergency response work and other mitigation measures.
The parishes included in the disaster declaration are: Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.