BATON ROUGE, La. - Though President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. would ban oil imports from Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, the decision should have little effect on Louisiana producers’ near-term drilling choices or the price of oil in the long term as the conflict drags on, an LSU energy expert said Tuesday.
The price for Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, has soared from $94 per barrel on Feb. 25 to more than $130 in the last month after the invasion began. As a result, gas prices in Louisiana and the U.S. have hit record highs.
As prices keep climbing, some lawmakers and oil and gas advocates have called for additional drilling in the U.S. to pump out more supply and bring down the price of oil. Republican attorneys general across the U.S. have been fighting Biden in court over the president’s decision to limit federal oil and gas leases since he took office in January 2021.
David Dismukes, executive director of LSU’s Center for Energy Studies, said Biden's policies — as well as pressure from investors to send oil and gas profits back to shareholders — will deter drillers in Louisiana and beyond from spending additional money to ramp up production.
