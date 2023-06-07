SHREVEPORT, La. -- A federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office has been nominated by President Joe Biden for a federal judge position.
If confirmed, Biden's nominee, Jerry Edwards Jr., would be the first person of color to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana headquartered in Shreveport.
Edwards has served as first assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District since 2022. He previously served as civil division chief after joining the office in 2019.
Edwards received his law degree from Vermont Law School in 2005. He was a law clerk for Caddo District Court judges Jeanette Garrett and Scott Crichton for a year after that. He then joined the law firm of Blanchard, Walker, O'Quin & Roberts, where he was an associate, shareholder and director until 2019.
Biden's other nominee is Brandon Scott Long. He's recommended to serve on the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana.