BENTON, La - Bids have been requested on a pair of major infrastructure projects in the parish, Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury Wednesday.
Hudson said a drainage ditch extending from just north of White Oak Drive to Dogwood South and replacing the bridge on Linton Road spanning Flat River have been advertised for bids. Those bids should be received by June 15, he said.
Roughly 1,400 feet of the White Oak drainage ditch is scheduled for improvement, including replacement of large drainage culverts on White Oak Drive. And, a realignment of Linton Road at the Flat River bridge will be included in that project.