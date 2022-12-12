SHREVEPORT, La. - Santa arrived early with $60,000 in his sleigh for 26 Bossier Parish teachers, thanks to the Biedenharn Foundation.
The Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established in memory of the late educator who once taught in Bossier Parish and whose children attended Benton schools.
"10 years ago my mom passed away and we wanted to have a way to remember her. She was an educator were from Bossier Parish and we came up with an idea of The Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment and here we are nine years later," President of Bidenharn Foundation said.
Since the start of the endowment, the foundation has funded $395,000 for educational enhancements in Bossier Parish.