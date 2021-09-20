ARCADIA, La. -- Two Bienville Parish residents who were victims of residential contractor fraud have been reimbursed for some of their losses.
Sheriff John Ballance and Sgt. Michael Allen presented cashier's checks of $11,000 each to two victims.
The accused contractor, Enrique Campuzano Mendez, 49, of Ruston, has charges of residential contractor fraud and exploitation of the aged or infirmed pending in Bienville District Court. He was arrested by Ruston police on Sept. 9 then transported to the Bienville Parish Jail for booking.
Allen obtained arrest warrants for Mendez after he failed to complete construction jobs that were strung out over several months. Authorities said Mendez provided excuses to the homeowners as to why he had not finished the work, then he stopped answering their texts and phone calls.
The $22,000 given to the victims was provided by a member of Mendez's family as part of a bond arrangement with the judge's office. The district attorney's office was not involved in the discussions.
The sheriff's office has arrested others this year for similar contractor fraud allegations. Ballance urges the public to be cautious of contractors who demand payment before completing their work and always ask to see a contractor's license.