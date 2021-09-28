ARCADIA, La. -- Bienville Parish sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting death of a Gibsland man in his home Friday.
Sheriff John Ballance said 58-year-old Dennis Rushing was killed at his home on Fifth Street during the evening hours.
Bienville Parish Coroner Don Smith pronounced Rushing dead at the scene.
Investigators have interviewed several potential witnesses and are continuing to follow up on leads. Ballance said he is not ready to name a suspect in the shooting.
If anyone has any information regarding the homicide, contact the sheriff's office at 318-263-2215.