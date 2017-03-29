The Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public on the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery attempt.
Maurice L. Burns, 29, of Arcadia, is wanted on a charge of attempted armed robbery.
Investigators say Burns and two other men, Timothy Carr and Trey Moore, attempted to rob the Chick-a-Dilly restaurant in Arcadia shortly after midnight on Sept. 23. Carr and Moore were arrested and are awaiting trial in Bienville Parish District Court.
Authorities believe Burns is in the Shreveport area.
A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Call (318) 536-5036 and leave a message.
Burns is a black male about 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds.