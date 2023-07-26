GIBSLAND, La. -- Bienville Lumber is hosting a job fair for its upcoming state-of-the-art lumber mill located in Gibsland.
Hiring representatives will be onsite to interview job seekers. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 in Bossier Parish Community College's Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Building L.
Job candidates should bring three copies of their resume. Careers being hired for include administrative, maintenance and mill positions at all levels.
Current available positions include:
- Electricians
- Millwrights
- Forklift Operators (Green end, Dry side, Shipping and Kilns)
- Crane Operators
- Supervisors (Planer,Electrical, mechanical, Kiln, green end, Dry End, shipping)
- Quality Control Techs
- Controls Specialists
- Debarker Operators
- Canter Operators
- Trimmer Operators
- Stacker Operators
- Tilthoise Operators
- Planer Operators
- Feeder & Setup Operators
- Utility
- Mobil Shop Mechanics
- Parts/Warehouse
Construction of the new $240 million sawmill was announced in January 2021. The joint venture of Hunt Forest Products and Tolko is projected to create 130 direct new jobs with an average salary of $57,400 plus benefits.
Louisiana Economic Development estimates the sawmill will result in 387 indirect jobs for a total of more than 500 new jobs in North Louisiana.