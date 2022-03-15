ARCADIA, La. -- An Arcadia man who ran out of the Bienville Parish Jail Sunday while being booked on criminal charges has been captured.
Sheriff John Ballance said his deputies found Geromy Dunn, 32, no too far away from the jail. He was still in Arcadia -- across from the Arcadia Hotel on U.S. Highway 80 east. That's about 5 miles away from the jail.
Arcadia police had arrested Dunn on charges of simple burglary and access card fraud, and he was being processed into the Bienville Parish Jail when he ran away with no shoes on.
Authorities didn't consider him dangerous; however, he was considered desperate. Dunn had a prior arrest history for assorted charges.
He now adds simple escape and theft to his arrest list. He's held on a $110,000 bond.