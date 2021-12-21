SHREVEPORT, La. – A Bienville Parish man was sentenced to five years and eight months in federal prison on a firearms possession charge.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote sentenced Casey Michael Taylor, 35, via Zoom on Monday. She also tacked on three years of supervised release when Taylor gets out of prison.
Taylor pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearms, which was one count of a three-count indictment returned earlier this year by a federal grand jury. The other two counts were dismissed.
Additionally, Taylor forfeited 26 guns and assorted rounds of ammunition that were seized during his arrest in February. Taylor, a previously convicted felon, was arrested by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office after he and his girlfriend exchanged gunfire during a domestic abuse incident.
According to information presented to the court, Bienville deputies stopped Taylor’s pickup truck in response to a be-on-the-lookout or “BOLO” alert. Deputies placed Taylor into custody and found inside his truck several loaded handguns, ammunition, methamphetamine, and smoking paraphernalia.
Investigators later searched and seized multiple firearms from Taylor’s gun safe pursuant to a search warrant. Taylor later admitted that he was addicted to and a daily user of methamphetamine making him prohibited from possessing firearms.
Taylor has pending state charges in Bienville Parish. Foote said if he is sentenced state court then the state and federal sentences should run concurrently.
Taylor's prior record includes a guilty plea in 2018 to a drug charge, which made it illegal for him to possess a weapon. A year later, the charge was dismissed under the first offender program, but that did not restore Taylor’s gun rights under federal law.
He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service after Monday's sentencing.