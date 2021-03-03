SHREVEPORT, La. – A Bienville Parish man indicted last month by a federal grand jury on weapons charges will be arraigned via video conference Friday morning.
Casey Michael Taylor faces a three-count indictment. The charges include possession of firearms by a prohibited person, possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance and receiving firearms by a person under indictment.
A criminal complaint filed in the court record indicates that on Feb. 2 Taylor, a convicted felon, was arrested by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office after he and his girlfriend exchanged gunfire during a domestic abuse incident. Special ATF Agent Brett Burnett Lee wrote in his complaint that Taylor fired a .45-caliber handgun from his truck as he drove away from his home while his girlfriend discharged an AR-15 from the front porch steps.
Deputies found Taylor later that morning, but he got away following a high-speed chase. Eventually, a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent saw Taylor’s truck at a cemetery. Deputies arrived on the scene, and Taylor was arrested at gunpoint without incident. A gun, marijuana and methamphetamine were seized.
Taylor was booked on assorted charges, including felony in possession of a firearm.
Taylor's prior record includes a guilty plea in 2018 to a drug charge, which made it illegal for him to possess a weapon. A year later, the charge was dismissed under the first offender program, but that did not restore Taylor’s gun rights under federal law.
Taylor has a pending case in 2020 in Claiborne Parish for domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment.
The indictment filed on Feb. 26 accuses Taylor of possessing a Glock 9mm, Springfield Armory .45-caliber pistol and assorted rounds of ammunition. It also states between Sept. 8 and Feb. 2, Taylor received the following weapons: Springfield Armory 10mm pistol, Smith & Weston .38-caliber revolver, Browning Arms 12-gauge shotgun, Savage Arms .338-caliber rifle and a Remington Arms .260-caliber rifle.
The indictment required Taylor to forfeit 26 weapons and ammunition.