ARCADIA, La. -- A two-hour standoff Monday night in Bienville Parish ended peacefully and landed one man in jail.
Phillip A. Page, 39, of Bienville, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's still in the Bienville Parish Jail pending a 72-hour hearing.
Sheriff John Ballance said Page was wanted on the kidnapping and battery charges in connection with an incident that happened on July 8. That's when Page and a female accomplice allegedly tied up a man and tortured him for undisclosed reasons. The man escaped and reported what happened to deputies.
Page, who had been eluding arrest since the incident, reportedly had said if confronted by law enforcement "things would get bloody," Ballance said.
Deputies found him on Madden Mill Creek Road, but led deputies on a chase to a home on Watts Road. He refused to get out of his pickup truck and sped away again.
During a short pursuit, Page tried to force a fire department vehicle off state Highway 154, Ballance said, but deputies then forced him off the road.
Page's truck stopped behind the Jamestown Post Office. When deputies surrounded him, they saw he was armed with a long gun, Ballance said.
Page finally gave up without incident.