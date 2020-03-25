ARCADIA, La. -- A Bienville Parish woman is North Louisiana's second death from the coronavirus.
The woman was in her late 50s or early 60s and had several underlying health conditions, said Rodney Warren, the Bienville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director. She lived in the Jamestown/Kepler community.
The woman, who was not identified, was added to the state's death count Wednesday by the state health department.
Warren said there was some initial confusion about the woman's date of death and location. She was first hospitalized in Minden then transferred to a Bossier City hospital, where she died either late Monday night or in the early morning hours Tuesday.
Deaths associated with COVID-19 are counted in the person's home parish so that's why the woman's death is attributed to Bienville Parish.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Bienville Medical Center confirmed via its Facebook page the treatment of two positive coronavirus cases there.
"In our obligation to our healthcare providers, patients, staff and our community, the office of public health was notified, the provider who cared for the patient was notified and the provider notified the patient directly. We have notified all caregivers and personnel, to our knowledge, who may have come in contact with this patient at Bienville Medical Center," the post states.
The first death in North Louisiana was reported Monday. Andraia Sanders of Minden died early that morning at her home. She was 44 and a case worker at the Volunteers of America North Louisiana.