ARCADIA, La. -- Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance turned to social media Tuesday to quash rumors that a personnel shortage is to blame for School Resource Officers being pulled out of the parish schools.
That rumor, he said, is "entirely false."
Instead, Ballance said the decision to terminate an agreement for BPSO to provide deputies as SROs was the School Board's. The agreement ends Nov. 30.
"We have a full complement of patrol, narcotics, and criminal investigators and have hired two new deputies with prior law enforcement experience and currently have two deputies in POST training," Ballance said of his manpower.
As for the SRO situation, Ballance said the original agreement dates to 2014 and requires the School Board to pay approximately $133,000 per year for three SROs while the sheriff's office funds the other three.
"Fast forward to 2021 and we have a situation where the sheriff's office is paying out approximately $638,000 per year minus the school board's funding, which leaves the sheriff's share at $505,000 for 2019-2020," Ballance said.
Ballance said after talking with other area sheriffs he learned some school boards are funding the SRO program 100%, while others pay as much as 50%.
The original agreement from 2014 was with Superintendent William Britt and a new contract needed to be signed by new Superintendent William Wysinger.
Ballance said he proposed that a new contract require the School Board to increase its funding to $300,000, which is a little less than half the total needed.
"It appears that the superintendent is searching for other ways to provide school safety officers and that's the school board's prerogative. I am still open to discussion if all else fails but I am quite sure that the sheriff's office SRO program is the best alternative for the teachers and students of Bienville Parish," Ballance said.
-----
KTBS called Wysinger for comment late Tuesday but did not get an answer. This story will be updated if he responds.