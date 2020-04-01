ARCADIA, La. – The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is putting the brakes on four-wheeler riders who’ve been increasing their activity on the Rails to Trails in the parish.
Sheriff John Ballance said deputies will begin monitoring the use of the trail and “will take appropriate action” against those who do not adhere to his request to stay away, which is falling in line with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.
“We’re going to turn them around,” Ballance said Wednesday.
An electronic sign also will be posted telling ATV riders to stay away for the duration of the governor’s order, which extends to April 30.
Ballance said too many people have been congregating in large numbers along the route that spans from Jamestown to Castor. He received reports of about 80 people there Saturday and perhaps 50 or so on Sunday.
“We at the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office are acting under the assumption that everyone whether infected or not has been exposed to the coronavirus,” Ballance wrote on the BPSO Facebook page.
Rails to Trails is 40 miles long and goes into Natchitoches and Winn parishes after leaving Bienville Parish. The dirt and gravel path was formerly a railroad line that was converted for recreational purposes. The railbed dates to 1890 and was the Louisiana & Arkansas Railroad before being sold to Kansas City Southern Railway.
It’s supposed to be limited to walking, bike and horseback riding. Four-wheeled vehicles are prohibited, but that hasn’t stopped ATV owners from frequenting the trail.