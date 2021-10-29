ARCADIA, La. -- A 16-year-old Castor High School student was arrested Thursday after a pistol and alcohol were recovered from his vehicle parked on the school parking lot, Sheriff John Ballance said Friday in a social media post.
Alcohol was also found in the student's backpack located in the school building, Ballance said.
Deputy Scott Phillips, who is the school resource officer, issued the student a court summons on a charge of juvenile in possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in a firearm free school zone and minor in possession of alcohol. The student also was cited for passing in a no passing zone, a traffic offense that happened prior to the start of school, Ballance said.
BPSO had received numerous complaints about the student's erratic driving in the past, the sheriff said.
The student was later released to a guardian pending court proceedings.