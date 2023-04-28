ARCADIA, La. – A Bienville Parish juvenile is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Thursday night in Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said.
A 15-year-old of Arcadia has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dashavion Green, 17, of Homer.
The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Washington Street in the west part of Arcadia. Arcadia police were first on the scene and administered aid to Green; however, he was pronounced dead on the scene. He was shot once in the chest.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still being determined in the investigation by Bienville Parish sheriff’s investigators. A school resource officer had contact with the alleged shooter Monday for vaping on campus, Ballance said.
Also part of the investigation is to find out where the 15-year-old got the gun. He was being questioned Friday in the presence of his mother.
Afterwards, the sheriff’s office will have to find a place to hold the teen.