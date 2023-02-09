SHREVEPORT, La. -- A rural fire department received some upgraded life-saving equipment Thursday thanks to a Shreveport restaurant.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded the the Bienville Volunteer Fire Department with a new AED. The department's older model was discontinued so it's unserviceable.
"Our previous ones did not have CO2 monitoring built into it, and our last one did not have the 12 lead to check for a heart attack," said Deputy Fire Chief Bill Dabbs.
"It's a monitor defibrillator. So, we're able to monitor patients' vitals, blood pressures, pulse oxygen, cardiac rhythms," added Dabbs. "It also has a built-in defibrillator function so if somebody is in cardiac arrest, we can do shockable rhythms."
The Bienville Fire Department previously used LifePak 12. The cost of Stryker LifePak 15 is around $32,000. With a grant, it's a financial burden the fire department no longer has to bear.
"Every quarter we allow 600 departments to apply for grants," said Kiersten Carnes with the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. "We give away about 115 grants."
"This is actually our fourth time that a grant has been approved through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation," said Mallory Wilson, franchisee owner. "We've been honored to have two in Bossier City, and this is our second one in Shreveport."
In the Shreveport area, $270,000 has been raised, and in the state of Louisiana, $1.3 million.
When customers round up their purchase at Firehouse Subs it can go a long way to help firefighters.