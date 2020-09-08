SHREVEPORT, La. - The forecast of much cooler weather for the latter part of this week has changed. The computer forecast programs are singing a different tune. In other words, the big cool down is expected to stay away from the ArkLaTex.
The reason...the big heat ridge that keeps our area hot and humid this time of year is projected to halt the cool air intrusion and send it packing away from us!
Thus, average late summer heat is forecast through next weekend.
