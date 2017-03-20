Health code violations temporarily suspend business at a Texarkana, Texas chain store.
Big Lots on New Boston Road has struggled to keep their food license valid, after city health inspectors found numerous violations earlier this month.
Piece-by-piece employees spent the day on Monday throwing away food items from inside the Big Lots store.
After finding ten health food violations, city health inspectors pulled the license for the store to sell food items.
"I'm very concerned. I would never buy food out of there again. No matter what the situation is," said Issac Fulton, Big Lots Customer.
Customers Issac and Janette Fulton say they usually don't buy food from Big Lots, but are even more leery of the store's condition now.
"If it's a rat infestation problem. If they found droppings on the food. It's everywhere," said Janette Fulton.
After receiving complaints, city health inspectors visited the store on March 9th and revoked their food license.
"We found several issues, especially contamination of the products. These were all closed containers, so it's not raw food, but it is still important that we protect the public," said Lisa Thompson, City of Texarkana, Texas Spokesperson.
Thompson says their food license was reinstatement on March 13th, but after a follow-up inspection it was suspended again on March 16th.
She says they never asked the store to close, but did require them to stop selling food.
"At this time, they've closed their doors voluntarily. We still have the permit suspended, but anytime they call, we'll go back out and inspect and hopefully get them reinstated," said Thompson.
Customer Willie C. Nelson feels that the store will do the right thing.
He plans to shop again when the store reopens.
"Yeah, no doubt about it we'll be here," explained Nelson.
Local Big Lots management declined to comment about the health inspection.
The store is expected to re-open for business on Wednesday, but the city will still have to re-inspect the store before food items can be sold again.