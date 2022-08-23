SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid the 4100 block of state Highway 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road as they investigate a crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler flipped over. Caddo Fire District 3 transported the driver to the hospital.
One lane is closed right now, but once the tow truck arrives to clear the road a section of the northbound lane will be completely closed until the rig is moved.