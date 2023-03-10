MINDEN, La. -- A tractor-trailer driver who failed to stop in an interstate construction zone and caused a deadly crash more than two years ago has been arrested on an upgraded charge.
State police arrested Rickey Darden, 61, of Parkin Cross, Ark., on a warrant for negligent homicide in the September 2020 death of Kimberly Cannon.
Darden was booked Thursday into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. He was still there Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Darden was initially charged with reckless operation. But due to his injury, an arrest warrant was issued pending his release from the hospital. Darden failed to surrender when he got out, however, state police told KTBS.
The Bossier District Attorney's Office reviewed the case and added the charge of negligent homicide. Darden was finally located in Cross County, Ark., and arrested.
The crash happened on Interstate 20 near the Dixie Inn exit during a time when there was ongoing construction on the interstate. Troopers said Darden failed to reduce his speed as he approached traffic congestion that had developed in the construction zone.
Investigators said the Darden's 18-wheeler hit Cannon's SUV, causing her vehicle to hit another tractor-trailer and overturn. Cannon was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other truck drivers sustained moderate injuries.
The crash caused Cannon's mother to call for more law enforcement presence ahead of construction projects on the interstate.
Last year, the Louisiana Legislature designated Exit 44 in Webster Parish as the "Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange."