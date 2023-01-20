NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The driver of the 18-wheeler who state troopers say veered off the interstate and killed three college band members early last month has been arrested.
State police arrested Clyde Gay, 62, of Coushatta, and booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on three counts of negligent homicide. A $300,000 bond has been set.
The crash happened on Dec. 7 as members of Southern University's marching band, the Human Jukebox, were changing a flat tire on the side of Interstate 49 near the Powhatan exit. State police said Gay drifted onto the shoulder and struck the left side of a Jeep then hit the three men.
Killed at the scene were Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Dylan Young, 20, of Dallas and Broderick Moore 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Gay was not hurt in the crash.
The three students were on their way home to Texas for Christmas break. One of the students was on the phone at the time of the wreck, and the person on the other end of the call contacted police.