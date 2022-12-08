SHREVEPORT, La. - The next significant weather maker for the ArkLaTex was over the central Pacific ocean as of Thursday evening. It could bring severe storms next Tuesday followed by a big cool down on Wednesday.
Here is the preliminary forecast timeline. Note: This outlook will need some fine tuning due to potential timing and intensity changes in the model solutions during the next few days.
Storms are forecast in Oklahoma and north Texas as the storm winds up on Tuesday morning.
These may intensify as they move east toward the ArkLaTex by the lunch hour.
Strong to severe storms could occur during Tuesday afternoon at peak heating.
And they may last into the evening hours.
The cold front is forecast to sweep through the ArkLaTex by Wednesday morning pushing the rain into Mississippi.
Clearing, windy and much cooler conditions are forecast Wednesday afternoon.
Rain amounts may approach an inch.
