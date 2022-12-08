Water Vapor Image of Next Week's Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - The next significant weather maker for the ArkLaTex was over the central Pacific ocean as of Thursday evening.  It could bring severe storms next Tuesday followed by a big cool down on Wednesday.

Here is the preliminary forecast timeline.  Note:  This outlook will need some fine tuning due to potential timing and intensity changes in the model solutions during the next few days.

Next Tuesday Morning Forecast

Storms are forecast in Oklahoma and north Texas as the storm winds up on Tuesday morning.

Next Tuesday Midday Forecast

These may intensify as they move east toward the ArkLaTex by the lunch hour.

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Strong to severe storms could occur during Tuesday afternoon at peak heating.

Next Tuesday Evening Forecast

And they may last into the evening hours.

Next Wednesday Morning Forecast

The cold front is forecast to sweep through the ArkLaTex by Wednesday morning pushing the rain into Mississippi.

Next Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Clearing, windy and much cooler conditions are forecast Wednesday afternoon.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Next Week's Weather Maker

Rain amounts may approach an inch.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates during the next few days.

