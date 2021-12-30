Water Vapor Image from Thursday evening 12/30/2021
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two disturbances in the western US as of Thursday evening are headed to the ArkLaTex to change our weather.

Jet Stream Forecast for Saturday

The first arrives late Friday night into Saturday.

Jet Stream Forecast for Sunday

The second moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Severe Risk for late Friday Night

Severe weather is possible with the first system.  The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for the I-30 corridor late New Year's Eve night.

Severe Risk for Saturday

The risk spreads south to the I-20 area on New Year's Day.

Saturday Morning Forecast

Here's the early Saturday forecast.  Severe weather is possible in northern sections of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Midday Saturday Forecast

By midday, it may spread down toward I-20 in northwest Louisiana.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

The storms depart in the afternoon possibly intensifying east of the ArkLaTex.

Sunday Morning Forecast

Overnight, it dries out and turns sharply colder.  The strength of the second storm system could wring out a few snow flurries late Saturday night.  No accumulation is anticipated.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts could exceed an inch near the I-30 corridor with much less down toward Toledo Bend.

