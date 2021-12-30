SHREVEPORT, La. - Two disturbances in the western US as of Thursday evening are headed to the ArkLaTex to change our weather.
The first arrives late Friday night into Saturday.
The second moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Severe weather is possible with the first system. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for the I-30 corridor late New Year's Eve night.
The risk spreads south to the I-20 area on New Year's Day.
Here's the early Saturday forecast. Severe weather is possible in northern sections of Oklahoma and Arkansas.
By midday, it may spread down toward I-20 in northwest Louisiana.
The storms depart in the afternoon possibly intensifying east of the ArkLaTex.
Overnight, it dries out and turns sharply colder. The strength of the second storm system could wring out a few snow flurries late Saturday night. No accumulation is anticipated.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch near the I-30 corridor with much less down toward Toledo Bend.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast