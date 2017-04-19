Bikers for the Talimena Run Rally are gearing up again for their annual event, Cruisin for St. Jude.
The 3-day motorcycle rally will be held May 25th - May 27th at the Wyndham Gardens Hotel in Texarkana, Texas.
The cost to participate is $70 before May 1st.
After that, the cost is $80.
The rally includes two group rides through the hills of Arkansas, five places in a points run, four meals, a rally T-shirt, two bands, and vendors.
The event has raised about $85,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital over the past four years.
"In 2015, I lost my wife to cancer and it was one of these things where we decided that we would fight this thing to the end and we did. I continue to try and raise money for these kids. It's sad when you see these kids with cancer as St. Jude's," said Neil Jones, Event Coordinator and Founder.
In June, the bikers will rally together again to take their donations to the St. Jude's.
If you need more information feel free to call Neil Jones at (903) 547-6720.